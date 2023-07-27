Man tries to use fake money at thrift store

They say smith tried using a fake hundred dollar bill at a nearby thrift store.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Smith, 46, Tuesday night at Walmart on South Highway 441 in Summerfield.

They say Smith tried using a fake hundred dollar bill at a nearby thrift store.

Deputies found him with five counterfeit bills along with a social security card belonging to a dead person.

Smith also had active warrants for failing to appear in court for drug and theft charges.

TRENDING STORY: Carbon monoxide poisons 7 people at Ocala business

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Man tries to use fake money at thrift store
Lake City Police Department investigates gas station armed robbery
The cost of school supplies has gone up with inflation.
Florida teachers take advantage of sales tax holiday
Florida teachers take advantage of sales tax holiday