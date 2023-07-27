Man tries to use fake money at thrift store

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Smith, 46, Tuesday night at Walmart on South Highway 441 in Summerfield.

They say Smith tried using a fake hundred dollar bill at a nearby thrift store.

Deputies found him with five counterfeit bills along with a social security card belonging to a dead person.

Smith also had active warrants for failing to appear in court for drug and theft charges.

