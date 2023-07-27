Marion County domestic violence shelter to close, funding withheld due to poor conditions

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The primary shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence in Marion County is set to shut down after funding was withheld due to poor conditions and concerns of fraud. Other North Central Florida shelters were put on notice to take in people when Creative Services Inc. (CSI) closes on Aug. 1.

Much of the funding for Creative Services is distributed from the United Way of Marion County which stopped supporting the shelter after learning of the poor conditions there. United Way officials also reached out to Sheriff Billy Woods with their concerns about the shelter.

On Nov. 1, 2022, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the shelter after Woods visited the facility himself. Detectives interviewed Robert Haight, the president of United Way of Marion County, who explained his organization provides a large amount of Creative Services’ funding. Only one shelter per county can receive funding from the federal government.

Haight toured the shelter and noticed a number of issues including rooms no bigger than a closet with two or three bunk beds inside, a children’s playroom in the same area as a smoking room, and a down fence around the outdoor playground giving children access to the road.

He also said the sexual assault exam room appeared to be a closet with a hospital bed pushed inside. He said even if he needed services there, he would not stay in that room.

United Way of Marion County withhold funding from Creative Services Inc. domestic violence shelter (WCJB)

“United Way of Marion County takes our stewardship responsibilities seriously, sometimes requiring decisions like this one,” stated Haight.

United Way reached out to Creative Services CEO Judy Wilson to explain the conditions. She replied in a letter that the department passed a Department of Children and Families inspection with “flying colors”. She also claimed rumors were being spread in the community by a disgruntled employee.

“United Way has terminated our UW funding. Politics politics. There is another group in town who wants their own shelter. We were a top funded agency since the early 1980’s with United Way. Pls help us replace this financial blow.”

Detectives reviewed the financial statements for 2021 and learned of a complaint filed against the shelter. The complaint alleged too few beds were available at the facility. It also raised concerns about an unsubstantiated credit card and a missing payment of about $40,000 from the Department of Children and Families.

The sheriff’s office investigation narrowed to focus on allegations of fraud at the Creative Services and detectives interviewed the organization’s auditors. Creative Services is a tax-exempt non-profit and must file yearly audit reports to the federal government.

Auditors described the accounting staff at Creative Services as “basic bookkeepers” who created a “tangled mess.” A new finance director was hired and then fired just three months later due to disagreements with Wilson. When a new finance director took over, financial reports were behind delaying the completion of an audit for 2021. The auditing firm was then unable to complete the audit for 2022 due to the delayed reports.

Gift cards were not properly accounted for until the most recent financial director took over. The system opened the possibility for an employee to pocket gift cards donated to the shelter rather than turning them in.

Detectives interviewed Wilson who did acknowledge the issues with sending financial reports in a timely manner due to the high turnover in the accounting department. Wilson said she was surprised when learning United Way was pausing funding.

Wilson spoke about reports of Creative Services employees selling items they received from Target as donations. The report was shared with the store manager who suspended the donations. Wilson said the items were sold to thrift stores by Interfaith, however, Target doesn’t allow donated items to be sold. Employees were also allowed to take donated items if they paid “thrift store prices” back to Creative Services.

The financial director explained away a miscellaneous charge of more than $2,000 on the non-profit’s credit card as a mistake that was paid back. The shelter also missed one payment from the Department of Children and Families.

Ultimately, the detectives did not find evidence of financial wrongdoing, however, they note it would be difficult to prove theft occurred because the information about donations to the shelter is limited.

“I’m in child care,” said Emily Lemus, a resident of Ocala. “I see parents arguing all the time. It’s a huge ongoing issue. Nobody knows how to communicate anymore, and now they result in violence.”

As Creative Services prepares to shut down, United Way is working with the Department of Children and Families to assess the needs of Marion County. Officials say the county has a domestic violence rate of more than 1,015 offenses per 100,000 people and a rape rate 2.6 times the state average.

“In working with local entities such as the sheriff’s office and state attorney, the department is working to ensure that there are no gaps in services. Creative Services has lost the trust of their community and despite multiple funding streams, has failed to carry out their duties.”

The Department of Children and Families took over the distribution of state funding for domestic violence shelters and related programs in 2020. Previously, funding was distributed by the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence until lawmakers learned the organization was misusing taxpayer funds.

