MCSO aviation unit takes 2nd place at the Airborne Public Safety Association National Conference

The department’s aviation unit took second place at this year’s Airborne Public Safety Association National Conference.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is being recognized for their work in the skies.

The department’s aviation unit took second place at this year’s Airborne Public Safety Association National Conference.

TRENDING: City leader speaks on lawsuit against governor over GRU control

Teledyne Flir Vision Awards are given to law officials who best use thermal imaging systems on the job.

Chief Pilot Darren Bruner and Pilot Joseph Jenkins were given the award for helping the Lake County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team find an armed suspect in December of 2019.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Firefighters say they got the fire under control in less than 10 minutes. No one was injured in...
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews investigate the cause of a house fire
MCSO aviation unit takes 2nd place at the Airborne Public Safety Association National Conference
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews investigate the cause of a house fire
Additional candidates file for House District 20 and 24 seats
Additional candidates file for House District 20 and 24 seats