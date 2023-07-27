MCSO aviation unit takes 2nd place at the Airborne Public Safety Association National Conference

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is being recognized for their work in the skies.

The department’s aviation unit took second place at this year’s Airborne Public Safety Association National Conference.

TRENDING: City leader speaks on lawsuit against governor over GRU control

Teledyne Flir Vision Awards are given to law officials who best use thermal imaging systems on the job.

Chief Pilot Darren Bruner and Pilot Joseph Jenkins were given the award for helping the Lake County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team find an armed suspect in December of 2019.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.