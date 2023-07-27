New law allows college athletes to be paid for their NIL

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that allows college athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image, and likeness, also known as NIL.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Economic Club of Florida discussed Florida laws that allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image, and likeness, also known as NIL.

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a law allowing Florida colleges and universities to help steer endorsement deals toward student-athletes.

That law repealed the prohibition on schools directing compensation to athletes.

Supporters said the change will help Florida schools be more competitive in recruiting talent.

“The well-being of our schools in these communities, Tallahassee, Gainesville, even Orlando, when the schools do well, the communities do well. Staying above and in front of the NIL race, if you will, impacts that,” said Ben Chase, Director of NIL Strategy, University of Florida

Florida’s new law also protects college and university employees from being liable for actions made by athletes that could compromise their endorsement deals.

The bill includes additional financial-literacy requirements for student-athletes.

