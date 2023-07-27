‘Parents must be prepared:’New rules and curriculum coming to Alachua County schools

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools Communications director Jackie Johnson sat down with TV20′s Alexus Goings about the changes happening in the upcoming school year.

Topics regarding a new African-American studies curriculum, LGBTQ+ laws, preparation, and overall back-to-school basics.

In addition to that, one new law that provides health care services to students will only be available if parents sign a form first.

“Under the new law, anything beyond emergency care, can not be provided at school unless parents provide written consent,” said Johnson. “That includes things like health screenings, medication, treatment for chronic diseases such as breathing treatments for asthma.”

Johnson said the forms should be filled out before the school year starts. Here’s the link.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.