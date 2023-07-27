WATCH: Man caresses woman mistaken for his wife at concert in viral video

Hilarity ensued after a stranger stroked the "wrong wife" at a concert in Wales. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – A funny moment captured on camera at a concert in the U.K. has gone viral when a man enjoying the music began caressing the arm of a woman he mistook for his wife.

The hilarious incident happened at a Tom Jones concert in Wales.

When Claire Davies’ niece noticed a strange man was caressing their auntie from behind, she decided to record it.

Despite being put off by the man’s actions, Davies went with the flow until the moment when the man, John Jones, realized he was stroking a stranger.

He then pointed at his actual wife, Joan, who had the same hair color and was wearing a similar denim jacket. The two women were practically twins.

John Jones even wrote about the event on his Facebook page.

“Turns out I had the wrong ‘wife’!!! Sir Tom, you are a bad influence,” the post reads.

He also jokingly said he would’ve kissed Davies, which would have been even worse.

John John’s wife also posted on Facebook, saying she was “so engrossed with Tom, I didn’t even notice my husband cuddling another woman,” using the Welsh term for cuddling.

John Jones apologized to Davies, but online commenters were touched by his touch.

Hilarity ensued after a stranger stroked the "wrong wife" at a concert in Wales. (SOURCE: CNN)
