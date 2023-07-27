What’s Growing On?: UF tries growing coffee in the Sunshine State

While orange juice is the official beverage of Florida, the University of Florida is working to make state-grown coffee a reality
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Scott Gagliardi
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While orange juice is the official beverage of Florida, the University of Florida is working to make state-grown coffee a reality.

UF is leading ongoing research to cultivate coffee beans in the sunshine state. The ambitious effort could turn Florida into an unexpected coffee paradise.

“We want to answer a very simple question, that is, can we grow coffee in Florida?” said Felipe Ferrao, a research scientist for UF Horticultural Sciences.

Of all the coffee flavors at the supermarket, just two make up more than 80 percent of the world’s production. Coffee is brewed from two different species of coffee plants, arabica and connifera. UF testing the species in Florida.

South Florida has soil and climate conditions that are similar to the tropical regions of Central and South America; where a majority of coffee beans are currently grown. The goal is to make all of the state a Java hub but there are a few hurdles further north.

“We have issues with the soil, that is a little bit different than what we have in Brazil now, but this is something that we can check and we can fix,” explained Ferrao. “Maybe one of the biggest challenges, especially when we move to this Central and North Florida, is the weather.”

Scientists already have already solutions to some of the issues.

“In North Florida, we are going to have three main conditions. Number one is a regular, open field. Number two is using high tunnel production. And number three is using the pots; planting the coffee in the pots.”

According to Ferrao the plans are ambitious, but results of the ongoing research are possible within just one year.

“I cannot claim that we are going to be able to produce coffee in Florida, but what I can claim is that the University of Florida could be a really important hub for research.”

