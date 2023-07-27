Woman accused of starting house fire because her boyfriend wasn’t answering phone

Tarica Brown has been charged with arson after reportedly setting fire to her boyfriend’s...
Tarica Brown has been charged with arson after reportedly setting fire to her boyfriend’s clothes which led to the home catching fire.(KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A woman is accused of setting a house on fire earlier this year after having a disparagement with a man she was dating.

KVVU reports that Tarica Brown, 34, is facing charges that include first-degree arson, willful killing of an animal, residential burglary and domestic battery.

The incident happened at a home in the Las Vegas area on April 24. Authorities said she was arrested on July 10 thanks to a tip that came in after she left town.

Police said the situation started because Brown’s boyfriend wasn’t answering his phone.

According to authorities, Brown confessed to setting the fire intentionally in the early morning hours in an upstairs bedroom because she was angry at the man she was in a relationship with.

The 34-year-old reportedly told police that she went to the house to confront her boyfriend because he was not answering his phone after they had had an argument earlier that day.

An arrest report stated that Brown initially was going to do damage to the man’s car but changed her mind after arriving at the house.

Police said she unlawfully entered the home, went upstairs, and intentionally set fire to clothes in a bedroom which led to the property catching fire.

Brown also admitted she knew a family cat was in the house when she set the fire. First responders said the cat was found dead at the scene.

According to police, Brown has previously been accused of trespassing 47 times along with a pending DUI case.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that allows college athletes to be paid for the use of their...
New law allows college athletes to be paid for their NIL
Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that allows college athletes to be paid for the use of their...
New law allows college athletes to be paid for their NIL
Prison fence (FILE)
Families hope National Guard will leave Florida prisons soon
The National Guard is temporarily deployed to prisons across the state due to the desperate...
Families hope National Guard will leave Florida prisons soon