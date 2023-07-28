Acrosstown Repertory Theatre begins season 42 with a new location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Providing a place for artists to just be themselves, that’s huge. That therapy for some people!” That is why Acrosstown’s president, Andrea Young made it her board’s mission to find a new home for the theater.

It had been located in South Main Station since 1985, but its lease didn’t get renewed last summer.

This year-long search has now led them to a new home in the Creekside Mall on SW 2nd Avenue.

“It’s a great location a lot of people live really close by. There’s a restaurant right next door so you know dinner and the theater is really easy for people. It’s an up-and-coming area so we’re gonna have a lot more foot traffic” said Young.

The new space has modular seating allowing each performance a different and unique set.

“You could do any sort of format that you want. You could do it in the round, you could do a thrust stage, or you could do a traditional proscenium presentation rotation. All the seats are movable. You can pretty much do any way any director wants to do so there are options are endless " said Young.

The new location comes with a new season that begins on August 18th with the performance of “No Exit”.

Young said the year includes musicals, comedies, and dramas.

“Coming to see a show with other people it’s something that we kind of lost a little bit during Covid. Experiencing something in the dark with strangers is primal. We’ve always sat around the fire and told stories so that’s what this really is” said Young.

Tickets are $25 for adults and 20 for students seniors and first responders!

