Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film

Frost River's owner said fans spotted their bag, called the Geologist Pack, in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Northern News Now)
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (Northern News Now/Gray News) - A Minnesota company is suing a big filmmaker, claiming one of their bags appeared in the new “Indiana Jones” film.

“It sure is fun to see a bag made right here in Duluth be a giant on the screen and for a big period of the movie,” said Frost River owner Christian Benson.

Frost River officials said fans spotted their bag, called the Geologist Pack, in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“We saw a big uptick on the Geologist’s webpage, and then we started getting email requests from customers asking for us to remove the logo,” Benson said.

Benson said he is confident the logo-less bag in the film is from their handcrafted collection.

“People say, ‘Well how do you know it’s your bag?’ Well, we are very unique in what we make here,” Benson said. “We do solid brass hardware; very few manufacturers do solid brass.”

Frost River sued Lucasfilm for using their backpack without consulting the company and then engaging in a joint marketing campaign with Filson, a direct competitor to Frost River.

“This isn’t right that we make this bag, and we want people to know that we make this bag. And bringing in the third-party marketing side of things really made it very confusing,” Benson said.

The company hired a team to oversee the legal process, and they said their attorneys are in talks with the movie production company.

“We are the only ones who make that bag. And someone else can go create a bag at some point that looks similar to it, but when they talk about what’s in the movie and what we sell on our website, it’s the authentic Geologist Pack,” Benson said.

The dollar amount of the case would be determined if it makes it to court.

Lucasfilm did not yet respond to a request for comment.

