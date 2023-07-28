Countdown To Kickoff: Santa Fe Raiders

Raiders finished the 2022 season with an 1-9 record.
The Raiders have only five returning seniors and nine sophomores starting on the offense.
By Taylor Burr
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT
ALACHUA Fla. (WCJB) - Anyone who plays at Santa Fe understands the road back to success begins with an improved attitude and hard work.

The Raiders have only won four games in the last three seasons. Last year, they gave nearly 32 points per game. Ordinary men would flee from such a circumstance, but second-year head coach and Santa Fe alumni Joe Szymanski embraces it.

Szymanski said, “We have a lot to do in aspects of changing the culture and attitude to the program. We have come a long way last year in doing that, we are actually trying to build the program the right way from the ground up.”

Szymanski took over the program at the beginning of last season and continues this year of rebuilding with the challenge of a young team. The Raiders have only five returning seniors and nine sophomores starting on the offense.

Seniors like tight end/linebacker John Rich and wideout Michael Cottrell plan to help the underclassman stay focused.

Rich said, “Like coach said we are a young team, I don’t expect to go to states, like I would love to go to states but like as a young team it’s more of like a build this year, than a finish on top, I am here to push the kids the younger kids through so the program comes through the next couple years and really just hope I can make the best of it.”

Cottrell said, “We have to do it together; we can’t play as individuals we have to play as a team. When we play as a team that’s when we play our best football.”

Santa Fe is using last year as a stepping stone. They plan to learn from their mistakes and put their best foot forward for this upcoming season.

Szymanski said, “We got to stay focused and take one game at a time. We learned that what our kids are capable of and what they aren’t capable of and the situations we need to try to get ourselves into and keep out at the same time. I wanted to get the program back to where it used to be, back in the 90s, where we won a couple state championships and I know we can do it with the talent we have there.”

The Raiders will try to get their season off on the right foot when Newberry comes to Alachua on August 25th.

