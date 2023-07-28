Cyclist hit by car on Archer Road
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was hurt after Gainesville Police officers say he was hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle on Friday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 34th Street in Gainesville a little after 1 a.m. Police say the cyclist entered the street when the driver had the right of way.
The cyclist was taken to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.