Cyclist hit by car on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was hurt after Gainesville Police officers say he was hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle on Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 34th Street in Gainesville a little after 1 a.m. Police say the cyclist entered the street when the driver had the right of way.

The cyclist was taken to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.