Gainesville 11U Babe Ruth all star team headed to Cal Ripken World Series for the first time

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cal Ripken Baseball World Series begins this weekend in Ocala.

The Gainesville All Stars 11u team is going for the first time, but they aren’t the only North Central Florida team playing in the tournament.

After checking in on Friday, the teams will be attending the Babe Ruth Experience at the World Equestrian Center Saturday morning.

The series’ opening ceremony is being held downtown on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The first games kick off on Monday at the Ocala Rotary Sportsplex.

“The kids have worked really hard for it. We practiced and got together with the mindset that we hope we can play more baseball this Summer and we’ve ended up playing now a lot of baseball because they’ve performed really well so it’s been cool to see it all come together.”

Ben Haines, Head coach

Of the nine teams playing in the World Series, four are from inside the state.

Other teams are traveling from places as far south as the Bahamas and as far north as Massachusetts.

