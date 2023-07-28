Gainesville 11U Babe Ruth all star team headed to Cal Ripken World Series for the first time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cal Ripken Baseball World Series begins this weekend in Ocala.

The Gainesville All Stars 11u team is going for the first time, but they aren’t the only North Central Florida team playing in the tournament.

The all star team out of Ocala will also be playing in the series.

After checking in on Friday, the teams will be attending the Babe Ruth Experience at the World Equestrian Center Saturday morning.

The series’ opening ceremony is being held downtown on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The first games kick off on Monday at the Ocala Rotary Sportsplex.

“The kids have worked really hard for it. We practiced and got together with the mindset that we hope we can play more baseball this Summer and we’ve ended up playing now a lot of baseball because they’ve performed really well so it’s been cool to see it all come together.”

Of the nine teams playing in the World Series, four are from inside the state.

Other teams are traveling from places as far south as the Bahamas and as far north as Massachusetts.

TRENDING STORY: Florida’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program draws applicants

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.