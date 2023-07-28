Gainesville man arrested for battering woman in wheelchair

Jesus Yanez, 36, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Jesus Yanez, 36, Alachua County Jail booking photo(ACSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested by Gainesville Police Department officers after they say he sexually assaulted a woman who uses a wheelchair.

Officers arrested Jesus Yanez, 36, they say he had sex with the victim against her will, even though she could not breathe and was in physical pain.

Officers say Yanez told them he was annoyed when the victim complained.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

