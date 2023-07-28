GFR budget increased, new union contract negotiations beginning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city budget cuts are not impacting the public safety departments. Yearly funding amounts to the city’s fire and police departments actually increased.

Both the Gainesville Fire and Police Departments are receiving budget increases of double-digit percentages. GFR is budgeted $24 million, that’s $5.5 million more than last year. In that added budget amount, overtime pay is built into each department’s budget. GFR Chief Joe Dixon says overtime is a necessity.

“One of the things that is different from our department that is different than other departments is that there are no vacancy savings. We have to staff in order to provide protection for our neighbors and community builders,” said Dixon.

According to officials with IAFF 2157, The union that represents Gainesville firefighters, there are currently 16 vacancies for employees working on trucks. President Nick Gonzalez says many workers are overworked, so they are looking into a scheduling solution during collective bargaining agreement discussions.

“It’s a four-platoon schedule. Instead of working 24 hours on and 48 hours off you would work 24 hours and then have 72 hours off. We would be the only place in North Florida to offer that,” said Gonzalez.

As the department continues to compete with outside agencies for work, currently people are being hired without certifications in an effort to higher locals.

“We’ve hired people that live here, already pay taxes here, and they stay here. Versus, we’ve been training people from other parts of the state and they return to those parts of the state when the job opens up there,” said Dixon.

The current CBA between the union and the city expires in October 2024.

