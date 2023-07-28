Governor DeSantis dismisses reports of high turnover at New College of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis is dismissing reports about high faculty turnover at New College of Florida in Sarasota.

In a speech at an American Legislative Exchange Council, the governor addressed higher-education changes that include ridding state colleges and universities of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

He says New College is filling positions that account for almost a third of the school’s faculty.

“Our public university systems exist to serve the people of our respective states. They are supported by taxpayers. They don’t have the right to just do whatever they want, regardless of whether it’s benefiting the people who are funding them,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, R- Florida

Desantis appointed conservative members to New College’s board of trustees this year.

New College trustees then ousted the former school President Patricia Okker and replaced her with Richard Corcoran.

