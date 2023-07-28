HCA 50th Anniversary: Hospital founder discusses patient relationships

Dr. John Andrews, the founder of the hospital, explains leaving the patients was the hardest part of retiring
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida North Florida Hospital is celebrating 50 years of serving the North Central Florida community.

RELATED: Healthier Tomorrows: Benefits of minimally invasive robotic surgeries

Dr. John Andrews, the founder of the hospital, explains leaving the patients was the hardest part of retiring.

“I adored the patient contact and the personal relationships that I developed with so many patients. That was very difficult to give up whenever I retired because it was satisfying to know my patients and see them benefit from the care that they got here,” said Andrews

