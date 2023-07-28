Healthier Tomorrows: Benefits of minimally invasive robotic surgeries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Minimally invasive robotic surgeries are growing in popularity as they offer several benefits compared to traditional options.

In TV20′s Healthier Tomorrows series, Dr. Eric Castaldo, General Surgeon, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, explains how robotic surgeries work.

“What we do, is we make three or four small incisions in the abdomen, put some instruments which are like a long tube in the abdomen, and then hook it up to the robot. We then sit at a console and use that as a delivery device essentially in order to be able to do the complex procedures that we do,” explained Dr. Castaldo

