‘Horrible conditions’: Nearly 30 dogs found dead in freezers; dog rescue owner charged

Authorities say they found multiple dogs living in deplorable conditions inside a rescue in Ohio.
Authorities say they found multiple dogs living in deplorable conditions inside a rescue in Ohio.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (Gray News) - The owner of a dog rescue in Ohio is facing multiple charges after deputies found animals in unlivable conditions.

Authorities said deputy dog wardens were called to two properties in Butler County regarding a complaint this week.

The team found at least 30 deceased dogs on the properties along with about 90 living animals in “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen.”

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Rhonda Murphy, the owner of the properties, was operating a rescue under the name Helping Hands for Furry Paws.

When deputies and investigators searched the structures, multiple dogs’ bodies were found in refrigerators and freezers, with some of the coolers not working.

Other deceased canines were also found on the property, including puppies.

According to investigators, a garage housed about 25 living dogs, but they were kept in cages, some together, with no air conditioning or ventilation in the room. Temperatures were measured to be about 89 degrees inside.

Numerous animals were found without access to food or water, including a mother dog and her eight puppies.

Deputies said the odor was so strong that it burned their eyes and took away their breath as they checked the property.

Additionally, 11 more dogs were found in the main house living in the same deplorable conditions as others found on the property.

“Conditions were so horrendous that dog wardens had to leave the structure numerous times to catch their breath,” the sheriff’s office said.

All dogs were seized from the properties.

Authorities said Murphy is facing dozens of misdemeanor and felony charges that include neglect and cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Governor DeSantis dismissed reports of high faculty turnover and addressed higher-education...
Governor DeSantis dismisses reports of high turnover at New College of Florida
Governor DeSantis dismissed reports of high faculty turnover and addressed higher-education...
Governor DeSantis dismisses reports of high turnover at New College of Florida
Gainesville 11U Babe Ruth all star team headed to Cal Ripken World Series for the first time
Gainesville 11U Babe Ruth all star team headed to Cal Ripken World Series for the first time
The all star team out of Ocala will also be playing in the series.
Gainesville 11U Babe Ruth all star team headed to Cal Ripken World Series for the first time
A heat wave could get even worse in the coming days as temperatures soar.
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year