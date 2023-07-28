‘It shouldn’t end like this’: Dog dies of heat stroke at doggy day care in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala family is mourning the loss of their dog who suffered a heat stroke at the pet daycare where he was staying at.

“While you’re out of town, you trust them with your animals. It shouldn’t end like this,” shared Thomas Seponski.

Thomas and Brandi Seponski say their English bull dog named Chevy, was a part of their family.

As the Seponskis headed to Iowa, they boarded their dog at Red Fern Pet Lodge in Ocala.

“My wife, Brandi told them that Chevy’s not allowed in the heat due to him being English bulldog and they have breathing problems already and the heat really affects them,” shared Thomas. “They said okay no problem, that wouldn’t be an issue.”

Right before boarding their flight facility officials called to say Chevy overheated. When the family landed, they got the call they feared.

“Sad but mostly angry because I know they could’ve brought him in earlier and saved him,” shared Jason Simmons. “But instead they neglected him and just ignored him.”

Chevy’s veterinarian says his temperature was at 109 degree upon arrival. The vet concluded Chevy died due to heat stroke.

“I’m shattered, I’m heartbroken,” stated Brandi. “We do live in Florida, it gets ups to 110 degrees sometimes. You can put them in a cool bath, your van, there’s many ways to cool them down. I feel, as a facility that I trust with my animal, they should know these things.”

A veterinarian explains this dog breed is sensitive to the heat.

“Bulldogs, English bulldogs, or French bulldog or any other small faced breed should go outside momentarily and come right back in,” shared Dr. Rebecca Fratello with House Calls Mobile Pet Clinic. “It’s tough but you have to be really careful with some of those dog breeds. And so you have to know your breed and know what they can handle and what they cannot.”

Dog daycare owner, Dick Andrews, says in a statement they will be reviewing existing protocols to ensure this never happens again.

