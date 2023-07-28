Marion County Pets: Cole, Ally, and Ken

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” and “adoptable” animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Cole is a six year old boy who will always give you a reason to start the day with a little fun and is an expert in how to live in the moment.

If you’re looking for a polite kitty who still knows how to have fun, this is Ally.

She is three months old and is an ideal first pet for a cat-loving kid who is ready to learn responsibility.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

lastly is a pup who’s looking for his Barbie, Ken.

This six year old boy is not only a good-looking guy, but he’s a great listener and loyal sidekick.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

TRENDING: Acrosstown Repertory Theatre begins season 42 with a new location

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.