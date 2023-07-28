Marion County Sherriff’s save stranded diver while fishing

Two Marion County Sheriff's lieutenants saved a stranded diver when they were on a fishing trip.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County Sheriff’s lieutenants are being hailed as heroes after saving a diver while on vacation in the keys.

Lieutenants David Woolf and Eric Thoresen were fishing six miles offshore when they spotted something unusual in the water.

When they got closer they found the diver who had been caught up by a current away from their boat.

They say the diver’s boat was found 2 miles away.

The diver was then returned back to their boat safely.

TRENDING: ‘It’s been a tremendous help’: Ocala couple donates $740k to Humane Society of Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Domestic violence shelter, "Creative Services," is being shut down in Ocala.
Ocala domestic violence shelter shuts down
Two Marion County Sheriff's lieutenants saved a stranded diver when they were on a fishing trip.
Marion County Sherriff’s save stranded diver while fishing
Domestic violence shelter, "Creative Services" is being shut down in Ocala.
Ocala domestic violence shelter shuts down
Thomas and Brandi Seponski say their English bull dog named Chevy, was a part of their family.
'It shouldn't end like this': Dog dies of heat stroke at doggy day care in Ocala