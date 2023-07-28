Marion County Sherriff’s save stranded diver while fishing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County Sheriff’s lieutenants are being hailed as heroes after saving a diver while on vacation in the keys.

Lieutenants David Woolf and Eric Thoresen were fishing six miles offshore when they spotted something unusual in the water.

When they got closer they found the diver who had been caught up by a current away from their boat.

They say the diver’s boat was found 2 miles away.

The diver was then returned back to their boat safely.

TRENDING: ‘It’s been a tremendous help’: Ocala couple donates $740k to Humane Society of Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.