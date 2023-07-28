Multiple agencies led a drug bust at a home in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies and lake city police officers arrested 27-year-old Dante Rolle and several other suspects at a home on Southeast Lakeside Glen in Lake City.

Drug task force investigators found meth, other drugs, and two guns.

Rolle is booked into the Columbia County jail on drug trafficking charges.

