Ocala domestic violence shelter owner speaks out about losing funding, shelter closes next week

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The head of a domestic violence shelter in Marion County shared her side of the story days before the facility shuts its doors.

Judy Wilson operates the company Creative Services, Inc. in Ocala. The domestic violence shelter opened in the 70′s, but will no longer take in new patients on August 1 after The United Way of Marion County withdrew funding.

“We’re still certified, but if we don’t have any money from the community and we don’t have the community’s support via United Way, we don’t have money to run the business,” said Wilson.

The organization was the primary source of funding for Creative Services. Officials with United Way said they stopped funding the facility due to poor living conditions and concerns of fraud.

United Way of Marion County’s president Robert Haight told investigators he toured the facility. He described closet-sized rooms with multiple bunk beds inside, smoking in the children’s playroom, and a down fence around the playground.

He also claimed the sexual assault exam room was just a closet with a hospital bed inside.

However, Wilson told TV20 she believes some people at United Way want to start their own shelter, which led to the her company losing its donations.

“As the smear campaign continued and our private donations dropped off after United Way suspended our funding,” said Wilson, “our private donations dropped off and we could not afford to do this.”

Wilson said she is working with the Department of Children and Families to relocate the survivors. The women could stay in Ocala or move to another shelter somewhere in North Central Florida.

Amanda Price with the Florida Partnership to End Domestic Violence worries this will keep people from getting the help they need.

“If any survivor lives in Marion County and they know that there’s not a shelter or a bed available to them in their county, it may deter them from going to their shelter,” said Price.

Price said that is why it is important for counties across the state to have proper resources.

“We try to wrap services around survivors in the most empowered way possible, to meet survivors where they are, and to not disrupt their lives and that means having services available in the county where the survivor is,” she said.

Wilson said she is required to move the shelter’s hotline to the state hotline and is no longer allowed to accept survivors come next Tuesday.

