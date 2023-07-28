Ocala domestic violence shelter shuts down

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A domestic violence shelter in Ocala is shutting down after a Marion County organization pulled the shelter’s funding.

“Creative Services” is being shut down after the United Way of Marion County withdrew its support.

United Way officials say they are working to provide other support for domestic violence victims, including helping them relocate to new shelters around the county.

The shelter will close its doors on August 1st.

