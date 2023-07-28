Retired police officer arrested on multiple counts of possessing child porn

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - FDLE agents say, Kevin Morrison, 68, of Macclenny, was linked to an account uploading child sexual abuse material.

Their investigation started in May. Morrison is a former church photographer and youth group leader.

He faces eight counts of possession.

