Retired police officer arrested on multiple counts of possessing child porn

A retired police officer and former church photographer and youth group leader was arrested on multiple counts of possessing child porn
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - FDLE agents say, Kevin Morrison, 68, of Macclenny, was linked to an account uploading child sexual abuse material.

Their investigation started in May. Morrison is a former church photographer and youth group leader.

He faces eight counts of possession.

