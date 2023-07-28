Santa Fe’s Don’Trell Jenkins signs his NLI to play college basketball at Davis & Elkins

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a day of celebration at Santa Fe high school, as basketball player Dontrell Jenkins signed his National Letter of Intent. The point guard will play for the Senators of Davis & Elkins, a Division II program in West Virginia.

Jenkins’ resume is impressive. He averaged 18.8 points per game and is ranked 120th in the state.

He excelled in numerous sports during his time at Santa Fe. Along with playing all four seasons for the Raiders basketball team, he also played baseball and football.

In his senior season, Jenkins rallied the Raiders to a 18-game winning streak after a 2-5 start. Santa Fe advanced to the Class 4A regional finals.

Davis & Elkins competes in the Mountain East Conference and finished 19-11 last season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.