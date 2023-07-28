Santa Fe’s Don’Trell Jenkins signs his NLI to play college basketball at Davis & Elkins

Jenkins joins DII program as point guard
Jenkins will play for the Senators of Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia.
By Taylor Burr
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a day of celebration at Santa Fe high school, as basketball player Dontrell Jenkins signed his National Letter of Intent. The point guard will play for the Senators of Davis & Elkins, a Division II program in West Virginia.

Jenkins’ resume is impressive. He averaged 18.8 points per game and is ranked 120th in the state.

He excelled in numerous sports during his time at Santa Fe. Along with playing all four seasons for the Raiders basketball team, he also played baseball and football.

In his senior season, Jenkins rallied the Raiders to a 18-game winning streak after a 2-5 start. Santa Fe advanced to the Class 4A regional finals.

Davis & Elkins competes in the Mountain East Conference and finished 19-11 last season.

