Williston community members remember police officer Corporal David Moss

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Williston community members are celebrating the life of one of their officers 35 years after his death.

Family, friends, and law enforcement officials gathered to honor police officer, Corporal David Moss. Moss was killed on July 30th, 1988, attempting to assist what he thought was a broken-down vehicle.

At the scene, Moss got into a scuffle with a suspect firing six rounds before he was shot and killed.

“It’s gratifying to know that 35 years later he is still remembered with honor,” said Lori Moss, who is remembering her late husband. ”That’s kind of what you can call my goal in life is that he is remembered because as long as someone is remembered, they live.”

To express her feelings, Lori wrote a poem for him, that was read by Williston Chief of Police Mike Rolls.

“He was only 31 years old and our son had died 2 and half years before that so it was a very tumultuous time and so I needed to get some words down that would in some way express how I felt him about but also about his faith and mine.”

Lori said before his death, he would always make others laugh and was passionate about being a police officer.

“He loved to laugh and he was just full of life. He was quite an interesting guy. That’s part of what I missed so much is the fact that david had a great deal of respect for people and he loved people.”

Moss has since moved away from Williston. She said the last memorial was held in 2018 but starting this year, they will hold a ceremony every year in his honor.

