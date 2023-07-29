Countdown to Kickoff: Newberry Panthers

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Success on the gridiron must be earned every season. For Newberry, the first step in the right direction begins with a hungry attitude.

The Panthers lost in the first round of the playoffs and head coach Ed Johnson is determined not to repeat the same mistakes.

“We got to be more competitive, we went six and four and four losses were not very competitive games,” said Johnson. “We got to close the gap with those higher, those higher talented teams in our region and you know just play better.”

Newberry’s Class 1A schedule is stacked with competitive teams including defending state champion Hawthorne, and Chiefland, who knocked them out of the playoffs last year.

Seniors like Jonathan Powers and Christian Rich plan on achieving their team’s goals with one word. Execution.

“Taking that loss fresh out of playoffs it really hurt all of us and we never want to feel that again. So, we let that fuel our fire and it makes us work harder. We are going to work 10 times harder, execute 10 times harder, and just bring everything we have this year,” said senior wide receiver Rich.

“It all comes down to execution. you can have a lot of good players, but if you cannot execute, it’s not going to go anywhere so as long as we execute every defensive play and offensive play like you should we will have a very good year,” said senior linebacker Powers.

Entering this new season, the Panthers have most of last year’s players returning, which they believe will be the key to their success. They have seven starters on offense, and eight on defense including quarterback Keil McGriff and running back Kaleb Woods.

“We were fairly young last year, so kids are learning exactly what the expectations are and how to meet them and get better every single day. Those two guys Keil and Kaleb have matured a lot this summer,” said Coach Johnson. “ They have gotten a year older, they got another year of high school football under their belt. I think they’re going to have an even bigger year this year for us.”

Newberry will rely heavily on its dynamic duo. Last year, Woods rushed for over 800 yards and scored 10 touchdowns and McGriff threw for over 2000 yards with 18 touchdowns.

With experience now on their side, the Panthers will skills to the test when they kick off their season against Santa Fe on August 25th.

