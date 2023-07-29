Driver dead after fatal single-vehicle accident in High Springs

High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a vehicle...
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle accident in High Springs Saturday morning.

High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a vehicle accident at Northwest 194th Street and US Highway 441 around 9:00 A.M.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report that an SUV was travelling north on Highway 441 when the vehicle drove off the road. They say the SUV then ran into a culvert.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

