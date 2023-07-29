Firefighters rescue 11-week-old puppy from High Springs sinkhole

Fire rescue officials say the 11-week-old Labradoodle puppy was trapped but uninjured at the...
Fire rescue officials say the 11-week-old Labradoodle puppy was trapped but uninjured at the bottom of the sinkhole.(High Springs Fire Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Firefighters rescued a puppy from a sinkhole in Cinnamon Hills Estates on Saturday morning.

At 10:10 A.M. on Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Northwest 255th Terrace and Northwest 168th Place in High Springs’ Cinnamon Hills Estates neighborhood.

They were dispatched to a report of a dog stuck in a 15-foot-deep sinkhole that had opened inside a stormwater retention basin a few days earlier.

Fire rescue officials say the 11-week-old Labradoodle puppy was trapped but uninjured at the bottom of the sinkhole.

They say firefighters initially attempted to create a hammock called a “MegaMover” with treats and peanut butter inside to encapsulate the dog and raise it to the ground. They say this attempt was unsuccessful.

Firefighters then deployed a ladder and lowered firefighter/paramedic Kim Arnold into the hole where she rescued the puppy.

TRENDING: FHP: Driver dead after SUV overturns in High Springs

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

A man was arrested by Gainesville Police Department officers after they say he sexually...
Gainesville man arrested for battering woman in wheelchair
DeSantis announced the appointment of Tammy Prince as Chair, Raymond Holt Jr, and April Tisher...
Governor DeSantis appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County
DeSantis announced the appointment of Tammy Prince as Chair, Raymond Holt Jr, and April Tisher...
Governor DeSantis appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County
The Marion County Sheriff’s office has released body camera footage of Susan Lorincz moments...
Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County