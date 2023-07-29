Firefighters rescue 11-week-old puppy from High Springs sinkhole

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Firefighters rescued a puppy from a sinkhole in Cinnamon Hills Estates on Saturday morning.

At 10:10 A.M. on Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Northwest 255th Terrace and Northwest 168th Place in High Springs’ Cinnamon Hills Estates neighborhood.

They were dispatched to a report of a dog stuck in a 15-foot-deep sinkhole that had opened inside a stormwater retention basin a few days earlier.

Fire rescue officials say the 11-week-old Labradoodle puppy was trapped but uninjured at the bottom of the sinkhole.

They say firefighters initially attempted to create a hammock called a “MegaMover” with treats and peanut butter inside to encapsulate the dog and raise it to the ground. They say this attempt was unsuccessful.

Firefighters then deployed a ladder and lowered firefighter/paramedic Kim Arnold into the hole where she rescued the puppy.

