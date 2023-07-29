Former inmate files lawsuit against Sheriff Billy Woods after brutal inmate-on-inmate attack in 2019

The former inmate was brutally assaulted on July 2019.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years later and a former inmate is seeking justice.

A.D., who is going by his initials, was booked into the Marion County Jail on July 28th, 2019 for charges on possession of meth and paraphernalia.

A.D was paced in a dorm-style pod with 81 other inmates. Two days later, while sleeping he experienced his worst nightmare.

“It should’ve been stopped and there should’ve been intervention and he was victimized by more than one person in the most heinous way,” shared lawyer, Robert Rush.

Two inmates grabbed and slammed A.D. to the floor claiming he was smuggling drugs. Then A.D. was brutally assaulted.

According to reports two other inmates covered security cameras with blankets during the attack.

“Just incredibly traumatized from this. It’s hard to describe the horror that he had to endure,” shared Rush.

A.D begged for help but says he was not assisted by the two deputies on duty.

The suit seeks more than $50,000 dollars in damages. MCSO officials turned down the opportunity comment on the lawsuit.

