Gainesville back-to-school rally focuses on city’s gun violence

“We can resolve our differences in conflicts in other ways other than shooting and fighting,”...
“We can resolve our differences in conflicts in other ways other than shooting and fighting,” said Anderson.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization in Gainesville brought community resources together in an effort to stop the violence.

People Against Violence Enterprises, or P.A.V.E., held their 24th annual back-to-school rally at Sante Fe College Saturday morning.

P.A.V.E.’s founder said the focus of the rally changes each year, but he felt the need to narrow down on gun violence this year.

“Right now our focus is gun violence because of the increase that has occured in our city within the last four years,” said P.A.V.E.’s president, Karl Anderson.

Earlier this month, Gainesville city commissioners approved a resolution that classifies gun violence as a public health crisis. This comes after numerous shootings this summer.

RELATED: Gainesville leaders declare gun violence is a public health crisis

“We can resolve our differences in conflicts in other ways other than shooting and fighting,” said Anderson.

Some speakers included family members who lost someone to gunfire.

“It’s very important to share my story and share to other parents on how to overcome grief and how to deal with grief,” said Stephanie Scott, who lost her son to gun violence. “You know the steps I had to take and what to do as a parent to know what your children are up to.”

Others were grateful to learn what to do when kids head back to school next month.

“This helped me to be able to give an outlook of what I need to do as a parent for my children,” said Tabitha Williams.

P.A.V.E. distributed free backpacks full of school supplies for thousands of families.

