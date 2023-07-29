Governor DeSantis appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County

DeSantis announced the appointment of Tammy Prince as Chair, Raymond Holt Jr, and April Tisher...
DeSantis announced the appointment of Tammy Prince as Chair, Raymond Holt Jr, and April Tisher to Alachua County’s Early Learning Coalition.(Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis appointed three people to the Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County on Friday.

DeSantis announced the appointment of Tammy Prince as Chair, Raymond Holt Jr, and April Tisher to Alachua County’s Early Learning Coalition.

Tammy Prince is an executive board member for the Pace Center for Girls. She is from Newberry.

Raymond Holt Jr. of Alachua is the owner of C Bar Ranch Luxury Wedding and Events, a wedding venue in Gainesville. He previously served as a Jacksonville City Councilmember from 2007 to 2015.

April Tisher is a substitute teacher for Alachua County Public Schools. She was also a recipient of the Legacy Award for advocacy for women and children from the Junior League of Gainesville.

TRENDING: Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

The Marion County Sheriff’s office has released body camera footage of Susan Lorincz moments...
Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County
The video footage shows MCSO deputies responding to the incident and detaining Lorincz
Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County
High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a vehicle...
FHP: Driver dead after SUV overturns in High Springs
A man is behind bars after breaking into a home in Dunnellon and kicking a responding officer...
Man arrested after breaking into a home and kicking an officer