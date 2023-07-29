Governor DeSantis appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis appointed three people to the Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County on Friday.

DeSantis announced the appointment of Tammy Prince as Chair, Raymond Holt Jr, and April Tisher to Alachua County’s Early Learning Coalition.

Tammy Prince is an executive board member for the Pace Center for Girls. She is from Newberry.

Raymond Holt Jr. of Alachua is the owner of C Bar Ranch Luxury Wedding and Events, a wedding venue in Gainesville. He previously served as a Jacksonville City Councilmember from 2007 to 2015.

April Tisher is a substitute teacher for Alachua County Public Schools. She was also a recipient of the Legacy Award for advocacy for women and children from the Junior League of Gainesville.

TRENDING: Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.