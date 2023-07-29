Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach

A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach. (WISN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WISN) - A woman at a Wisconsin beach made a terrible discovery after she found a hidden camera underneath the toilet seat of a port-a-potty.

Police are trying to determine if it was the only camera and who put it there.

“That’s insane. Oh my gosh,” Chrissy Hartwig said.

On a beautiful day at Oconomowoc’s Bender Beach, the talk turns instead to something ugly after Hartwig and other beachgoers learn of a small digital camera hidden inside a porta-potty.

“That’s crazy and now that makes me think of all the other porta-potties that might have had something in it,” Hartwig said. “You don’t think about those things.”

Hartwig said she’s heard of people hiding cameras in dressing rooms and even vacation rentals, but never before in a porta-potty.

“I just, I mean, I’m mind blown. I’ve never considered it. I’ve never thought about it. I wouldn’t have thought about it, probably. People are creeps,” she said.

The camera was reportedly inside the toilet, positioned in a way that showed people entering and using the toilet.

Oconomowoc police, along with the public, have a lot of questions.

“It’s, you know, it’s very concerning because you know the little ones use the bathroom,” Lissa Hagen said. “Yeah, it’s concerning, you know, wondering who did it and why they would do something like that. It’s very gross too.”

Hagen’s daughter is a lifeguard at the beach and learned of the camera the day after it was found.

“I mean, it’s uncomfortable. It’s, you know, concerning. Yeah, so, I’m glad they found it at least before, you know, anything happened,” Hagen said.

Police have not shared how long they believe the camera was there and what if anything was on it.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

DeSantis announced the appointment of Tammy Prince as Chair, Raymond Holt Jr, and April Tisher...
Governor DeSantis appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County
A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
The Marion County Sheriff’s office has released body camera footage of Susan Lorincz moments...
Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County