Man arrested after breaking into a home and kicking an officer

A man is behind bars after breaking into a home in Dunnellon and kicking a responding officer in the chest.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars at the Marion County Jail for breaking into a home and kicking a deputy in the chest.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old William Molinet entered a home through an unlocked door on the Granada in Dunnellon last night.

He was asked to leave but forced his way back inside the home.

When deputies arrived and detained Molinet, they said he kicked a deputy in the chest multiple times and spit on his face.

