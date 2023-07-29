MCFR extinguishes vehicle fire on flatbed trailer

Firefighters were dispatched to the 5300 block of Southeast 92nd Place in Ocala to a car on a...
Firefighters were dispatched to the 5300 block of Southeast 92nd Place in Ocala to a car on a flatbed trailer that was on fire.(Marion County Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue units extinguished a car fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say that at 3:53 P.M., firefighters were dispatched to the 5300 block of Southeast 92nd Place in Ocala to a car on a flatbed trailer that was on fire.

They say the driver of the flatbed was trying to remove the car from the trailer when firefighters arrived on scene at 3:58 P.M.

Fire officials say the fire was called under control at 4:03 P.M.

They report no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

