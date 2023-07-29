MCFR extinguishes vehicle fire on flatbed trailer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue units extinguished a car fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say that at 3:53 P.M., firefighters were dispatched to the 5300 block of Southeast 92nd Place in Ocala to a car on a flatbed trailer that was on fire.

They say the driver of the flatbed was trying to remove the car from the trailer when firefighters arrived on scene at 3:58 P.M.

Fire officials say the fire was called under control at 4:03 P.M.

They report no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TRENDING: Firefighters rescue 11-week-old puppy from High Springs sinkhole

Autoplay Caption

TRENDING: Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.