Mobile food pantry in Hampton hands out hundreds of free groceries

The director of the pantry said there were no limitations and anyone was welcome to take home...
The director of the pantry said there were no limitations and anyone was welcome to take home what they needed.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple organizations in Hampton worked together to end hunger in the city.

The food was provided by the Bradford Food Pantry, which gave out both fresh and canned items at Bobby Memorial Park.

The director of the pantry said there were no limitations and anyone was welcome to take home what they needed.

“The client was able to come in, take what they want off this type of deal,” said Linda Markmen. “It’s working out great because some of them [say], ‘I don’t need any oil,’ but they need a carton of milk.”

Some city council members volunteered to help residents bring free groceries to their cars. One councilman said he was happy with the turnout and hopes to see the event happen again.

“I love it. I think it’s a blessing for all the people the City of Hampton, some that are less fortunate have a good bag of food to go home with today and it’s because of the blessings of the people that give,” said Councilman Bill Goodge.

Asides from the food, people stopped by tents containing health and wellness resources in the community.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

“We can resolve our differences in conflicts in other ways other than shooting and fighting,”...
Gainesville back-to-school rally focuses on city’s gun violence
A man was arrested by Gainesville Police Department officers after they say he sexually...
Gainesville man arrested for battering woman in wheelchair
Fire rescue officials say the 11-week-old Labradoodle puppy was trapped but uninjured at the...
Firefighters rescue 11-week-old puppy from High Springs sinkhole
DeSantis announced the appointment of Tammy Prince as Chair, Raymond Holt Jr, and April Tisher...
Governor DeSantis appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County