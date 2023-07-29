Mobile food pantry in Hampton hands out hundreds of free groceries

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple organizations in Hampton worked together to end hunger in the city.

The food was provided by the Bradford Food Pantry, which gave out both fresh and canned items at Bobby Memorial Park.

The director of the pantry said there were no limitations and anyone was welcome to take home what they needed.

“The client was able to come in, take what they want off this type of deal,” said Linda Markmen. “It’s working out great because some of them [say], ‘I don’t need any oil,’ but they need a carton of milk.”

Some city council members volunteered to help residents bring free groceries to their cars. One councilman said he was happy with the turnout and hopes to see the event happen again.

“I love it. I think it’s a blessing for all the people the City of Hampton, some that are less fortunate have a good bag of food to go home with today and it’s because of the blessings of the people that give,” said Councilman Bill Goodge.

Asides from the food, people stopped by tents containing health and wellness resources in the community.

