Upgrades to A.N.N.E Park have been completed
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Upgrades to a park in Gainesville have officially been completed.
A.N.N.E Park on NW 28th Terrace received improvements including an accessible pathway through the park, a new swing set, and a new pavilion roof.
The improvements were paid from the City’s Wild Spaces Public Places tax.
The total cost of the improvements project was more than 54 thousand dollars.
TRENDING: GFR budget increased, new union contract negotiations beginning
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.