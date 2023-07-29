Upgrades to A.N.N.E Park have been completed

Improvements to A.N.N.E Park, paid for by the Wild Spaces and Public Places tax, have been completed.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Upgrades to a park in Gainesville have officially been completed.

A.N.N.E Park on NW 28th Terrace received improvements including an accessible pathway through the park, a new swing set, and a new pavilion roof.

The improvements were paid from the City’s Wild Spaces Public Places tax.

The total cost of the improvements project was more than 54 thousand dollars.

