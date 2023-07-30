72-year-old man arrested for felony DUI hit-and-run

Steven Collins, 72, Arrested for multiple counts of DUI and hit-and-run
Steven Collins, 72, Arrested for multiple counts of DUI and hit-and-run(Alachua County Sheriffs Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for hitting two pedestrians and fleeing the scene of the crash twice, all while under the influence of alcohol.

Steven Collins was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol Troopers after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run for the second time. Troopers say Collins hit two pedestrians with his white SUV on SE County Road 234 and fled the scene. A passerby then chased Collins down and convinced him to return to the scene of the accident.

After returning to the scene, Collins got back in his car and fled again. The passerby followed Collins until Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies could stop him at the Northbound exit of I-75 to Archer Road.

Troopers say Collins refused a field sobriety test, but his breath smelled of alcohol, and he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Collins also refused to provide a breath sample. Collins was charged with one count of felony DUI, two counts of felony hit-and-run, and one count of misdemeanor DUI.

The victims of the hit-and-run were treated for their injuries at UF Health Shands.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday...
Two dead after early morning Gainesville shooting
The director of the pantry said there were no limitations and anyone was welcome to take home...
Mobile food pantry in Hampton hands out hundreds of free groceries
“We can resolve our differences in conflicts in other ways other than shooting and fighting,”...
Gainesville back-to-school rally focuses on city’s gun violence
Firefighters were dispatched to the 5300 block of Southeast 92nd Place in Ocala to a car on a...
MCFR extinguishes vehicle fire on flatbed trailer