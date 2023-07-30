72-year-old man arrested for felony DUI hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 72-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for hitting two pedestrians and fleeing the scene of the crash twice, all while under the influence of alcohol.

Steven Collins was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol Troopers after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run for the second time. Troopers say Collins hit two pedestrians with his white SUV on SE County Road 234 and fled the scene. A passerby then chased Collins down and convinced him to return to the scene of the accident.

After returning to the scene, Collins got back in his car and fled again. The passerby followed Collins until Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies could stop him at the Northbound exit of I-75 to Archer Road.

Troopers say Collins refused a field sobriety test, but his breath smelled of alcohol, and he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Collins also refused to provide a breath sample. Collins was charged with one count of felony DUI, two counts of felony hit-and-run, and one count of misdemeanor DUI.

The victims of the hit-and-run were treated for their injuries at UF Health Shands.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.