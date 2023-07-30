GCSO deputies train for the upcoming school year

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s officials are preparing for the upcoming school year.

This summer, deputies are training with Gilchrist County public school officials to review policies and help squash any safety issues.

Deputies say they’re also working with armed school employees from the guardian program.

The Trenton Department of Public Safety has also been joining the training sessions, learning how to respond to active shooter situations at schools.

