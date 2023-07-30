GCSO deputies train for the upcoming school year

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s officials prep for the school year by learning how to respond to active shooter situations at schools.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s officials are preparing for the upcoming school year.

This summer, deputies are training with Gilchrist County public school officials to review policies and help squash any safety issues.

Deputies say they’re also working with armed school employees from the guardian program.

The Trenton Department of Public Safety has also been joining the training sessions, learning how to respond to active shooter situations at schools.

