Two dead after early morning Gainesville shooting
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people died and several were injured after a shooting in Gainesville early Sunday morning.
Gainesville Police officers were near the Checkers and Bodytech on West University Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when they heard gunshots. There were several victims, two of which died from their injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident please call 352-955-1818. To leave an anonymous tip call 352-372-7867.
