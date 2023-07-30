Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Ja'zier Myers, 20, arrested on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Ja'zier Myers, 20, arrested on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.(Alachua County Sheriffs Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrested a man after two people died and one was injured in a shooting in Gainesville early Sunday morning.

GPD Officers arrested Ja’zier Myers for murder and attempted murder after he shot two people at close range and injured a third as they tried to run away. Surveillance video shows Myers at Body Tech on University Avenue walking by the first victim and shooting them in the head at around 2:40 a.m. He then went to the Checkers next door and shot the other two victims around 2:42 a.m.

Gainesville Police officers were nearby conducting crowd control when they heard gunshots. Myers was found at the scene in a stranger’s car with a gun. Myers denied responsibility for the murders, claiming he didn’t remember what happened and that he was possibly drugged.

