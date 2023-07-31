17-year-old American cyclist killed while training for mountain bike world championships

USA Cycling announced Magnus White's death in a statement Sunday.
USA Cycling announced Magnus White's death in a statement Sunday.(USA Cycling)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Seventeen-year-old American cyclist Magnus White, who was scheduled to race at the upcoming world championships in Scotland, was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle on a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

USA Cycling announced his death in a statement Sunday.

White was a rising multidisciplinary star, winning a junior national championship in cyclocross in 2021 and earning a place on the U.S. national team. He competed with the team in Europe ahead of last year’s cyclocross world championships, and he was picked to represent the U.S. again at this year’s cyclocross worlds in the Netherlands.

White began to dabble in road cycling and mountain biking this season. He was on one of his final training rides before the junior world mountain bike championships in Glasgow, Scotland, when the accident occurred.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero.

“He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” USA Cycling said in a statement. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time.”

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Jessica Rhodes was found dead in Valley of Fire State Park, officials say.
Woman who died during hiking trip remembered for adventurous, selfless spirit
We’ll tell you how CEP staff are looking to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the weekly buzz.
Ocala CEP highlights up and coming entrepreneurs
We’ll tell you how CEP staff are looking to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the weekly buzz.
Ocala CEP highlights up and coming entrepreneurs
FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump’s classified documents case to make first court appearance