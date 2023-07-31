Alachua County Public Schools are encouraging early registration.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools are encouraging parents to register their students for the new school year sooner rather than later.

Registration for the 2023-2024 school year is open, and schools are open both this week and next week to help parents register their children. Parents are encouraged to register now, as there can be disadvantages to waiting.

“Families can get through the registration process much more quickly if they do it sooner rather than later,” said the district’s director of communications Jackie Johnson. “The lines at school offices tend to get longer the closer we get to the first day of school.”

Johnson warns that parents who wait until the first day of school could end up waiting two to three hours in the office, possibly longer if they need physicals or shot forms. Students who register late may be delayed in starting classes and may have fewer course options, particularly in middle and high schools.

Families with children entering an Alachua County public school for the first time can start the registration process online at https://fl02219191.schoolwires.net/Page/31229. They will then need to bring all required documentation to their zoned school.

Parents who aren’t sure which school their child is zoned for can visit the above enrollment page, or they can contact the district’s zoning office at 352-955-7700 or zoning@gm.sbac.edu.

