Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson deposition scheduled in racial discrimination lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and several high-ranking employees of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled for depositions in a discrimination lawsuit. An employee claims he was passed over for a promotion because he is white.

The lawsuit, filed by Sgt. Kevin Davis, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, alleges Watson allows race to play a role in employment decisions. The lawsuit claims Watson has violated Davis’ civil rights under the Florida Civil Rights Act and the Federal Equal Protection Clause.

Watson is scheduled for a deposition in October. Sheriff’s Office attorney Jake Rush along with Chad Scott, Joel DeCoursey, Kelvin Jenkins, Lance Yeagar, and Reshone Flanders are also scheduled for depositions in the case in October.

Davis, who is white, alleges Watson and the undersheriff, who are both Black, have passed over Davis and other white employees for promotions and transfers because of their race. Davis claims he was due to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Davis and two other sheriff’s office employees filed unrelated lawsuits claiming the sheriff’s office violated Florida’s Bill of Rights while performing internal affairs investigations into their conduct. The investigations were voided after a judge ruled the sheriff’s office must hold a hearing to review the investigations.

