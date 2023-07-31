Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson deposition scheduled in racial discrimination lawsuit

An employee claims he was passed over for a promotion because he is white
Clovis Watson Jr. wins the Democratic nomination for Alachua County Sheriff after Sadie Darnell...
Clovis Watson Jr. wins the Democratic nomination for Alachua County Sheriff after Sadie Darnell conceded on Tuesday night.( | Florida House of Representatives)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and several high-ranking employees of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled for depositions in a discrimination lawsuit. An employee claims he was passed over for a promotion because he is white.

The lawsuit, filed by Sgt. Kevin Davis, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, alleges Watson allows race to play a role in employment decisions. The lawsuit claims Watson has violated Davis’ civil rights under the Florida Civil Rights Act and the Federal Equal Protection Clause.

Watson is scheduled for a deposition in October. Sheriff’s Office attorney Jake Rush along with Chad Scott, Joel DeCoursey, Kelvin Jenkins, Lance Yeagar, and Reshone Flanders are also scheduled for depositions in the case in October.

Davis, who is white, alleges Watson and the undersheriff, who are both Black, have passed over Davis and other white employees for promotions and transfers because of their race. Davis claims he was due to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

TRENDING: Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Davis and two other sheriff’s office employees filed unrelated lawsuits claiming the sheriff’s office violated Florida’s Bill of Rights while performing internal affairs investigations into their conduct. The investigations were voided after a judge ruled the sheriff’s office must hold a hearing to review the investigations.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
Alexander Springs reopened after alligator attack
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Choosing the right contractor before storm damage
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Choosing the right contractor before storm damage
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Choosing the right contractor before storm damage
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Choosing the right contractor before storm damage