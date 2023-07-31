Alexander Springs reopened after alligator attack

Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator is relocated.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alexander Springs swimming area reopened over the weekend after a brief closure.

Officials with the US Forest Service say the springs opened back up Saturday. The closure was due to alligator activity in the area.

The springs had been closed due to an aggressive alligator attacking a man. The guilty alligator has since been removed from the springs.

