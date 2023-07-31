Back-to-school drive and field day held for kids in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Kids in Ocala are getting a last taste of summer fun before heading back to school.

Thanks to “Bow in the Clouds” community services, they also get help with back-to-school supplies.

The group hosted the 3rd annual back-to-school drive and field day at the Ocala downtown market.

Kids played games, received school supplies such as backpacks and notebooks, and even got that fresh cut before heading back to school.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Tierra Ray, founder of “Bow in the Cloud”, said, “Today, we not only have backpacks filled with school supplies, but we also have vendor booths who are resources in our community whether they’re after-school programs or health care or things that families can connect with to be stronger as a whole.”

The first day students report back to class in Marion County is August 10th.

TRENDING: Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.