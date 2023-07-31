OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cal Ripken Baseball World Series is returning to Ocala.

People in Ocala gave a warm welcome to competitors in the Cal Ripken 8u, 9u, and 11u world series at a parade through downtown Ocala.

More than 20 teams have descended upon Marion County for the week-long competition that will take place at the rotary sportsplex of Marion County.

One of the teams is from Ocala and gets to play the world series at their home facility!

“It’s great to participate here at home. Everything is right here for you. When we opened the park--Rotary Sportsplex--many years ago, I was part of that program too. I’ve come back to coach my grandson. I’m all excited about it, all the kids are happy to be here at home, and the parents are excited to play here in front of all their families,” said Donald Swearingen the coach of the Ocala Rotary Sportsplex 8U Team.

Eight different states are represented at the tournament.

But the competition expands beyond the united states, with a team from the Bahamas participating in each age group.

“It’s an awesome experience. For some of the kids it’s their first time traveling to play baseball so they’re going to enjoy it. I hope we get to see Ocala and experience baseball at its highest level,” commented Marlon Bostwick, coach of the Bahamas Babe Ruth League.

“Listen. We play baseball with heads on fire...That’s the Bahamian way and we hope to bring that same energy to Ocala here at this World Series,” commented Castino Sands, coach of the Bahamas Babe Ruth League.

And while the coaches say they are looking forward to the fun they all have one goal in mind.

“We came to win. That’s the only way. To win,” said Bostwick.

That’s the reason there’s a scoreboard in left field,” said Sands.

Marion County officials expect a 1.6 million dollar economic impact from hosting the tournament.

The competition lasts all week and wraps up on August 5th with all three championship games.

