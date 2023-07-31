City of Gainesville is receiving a grant to limit litter

Gainesville is receiving 10 thousand dollars from Keep America Beautiful to install cigarette disposal stations.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is getting a grant to help limit cigarette litter and keep the county beautiful.

Gainesville is receiving 10 thousand dollars from Keep America Beautiful.

Officials from Keep Alachua County Beautiful, say that money will go towards tackling the issue of cigarette litter.

New cigarette disposal stations will be added throughout the city.

Old stations located on Main Street will be getting maintenance.

